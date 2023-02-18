Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran

Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran

Articles
Advertisement
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran

Maryam says Remnants of Gen Faiz still are backing Imran

Advertisement

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that no institution is supporting Imran Khan but the remnants of Gen Faiz are present in the institution and they are backing the PTI.

She said this while talking to reports on Saturday.

Imran Khan and others are exposing one another but the PML-N is PML-N and it has always been intact, she observed.

She claimed the country came into trouble when Nawaz Sharif left it, adding that the party had realized how important Nawaz Sharif was for the country.

She maintained that the PTI has destroyed the economy of the country and now the PML-N was reconstructing it, adding that PTI’s defeat is visible on the writing wall.

Advertisement

Also Read

Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N

Imran Khan met with Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park. The current political...

Maryam said that Imran Khan was hiding in the hole as a rat does and not coming out to face the people of Pakistan, even he was not appearing before the court of law.

She admitted that they would not get good response from the people owing to high inflation in the country.

She said, “I want to remind the judiciary that that institutions are not weakened but strengthened by accountability.”

She asserted that Nawaz Sharif is expected to come back the country soon and will lead the party again. She hoped that all cases against Nawaz would be ended.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story