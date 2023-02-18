Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran

Maryam says Remnants of Gen Faiz still are backing Imran

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that no institution is supporting Imran Khan but the remnants of Gen Faiz are present in the institution and they are backing the PTI.

She said this while talking to reports on Saturday.

Imran Khan and others are exposing one another but the PML-N is PML-N and it has always been intact, she observed.

She claimed the country came into trouble when Nawaz Sharif left it, adding that the party had realized how important Nawaz Sharif was for the country.

She maintained that the PTI has destroyed the economy of the country and now the PML-N was reconstructing it, adding that PTI’s defeat is visible on the writing wall.

Advertisement

Also Read Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N Imran Khan met with Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park. The current political...

Maryam said that Imran Khan was hiding in the hole as a rat does and not coming out to face the people of Pakistan, even he was not appearing before the court of law.

She admitted that they would not get good response from the people owing to high inflation in the country.

She said, “I want to remind the judiciary that that institutions are not weakened but strengthened by accountability.”

She asserted that Nawaz Sharif is expected to come back the country soon and will lead the party again. She hoped that all cases against Nawaz would be ended.