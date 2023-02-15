Advertisement
NAB summons Usman Buzdar in corruption case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in a corruption case on February 16.

The NAB has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to appear before the Lahore office along with records of his properties at 11am on Thursday.

The NAB has also directed him to bring records of his sold properties while appearing before the NAB office.

Earlier, an accountability court extended interim bail of former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to awarding a liquor license to a hotel by violating the law.

It may be noted that PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the liquor licence case.

Usman Buzdar was questioned by a combined investigation team of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was later handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies to along with complete details of the case.

