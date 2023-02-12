Naval chief visits foreign ships participating in AMAN Exercise, PIMEC

CNS visited foreign ships of navies participating in AMAN-23 exercises

Naval Chief interacted with Senior Officers/Commanding Officers on board ships

He said Pakistan is effectively contributing to regional peace and stability

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited foreign ships of navies participating in 8th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-23.

Upon his arrival on board foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was welcomed by Senior Officers/Commanding Officers and presented Guard of Honour by a smartly dressed out contingents

During the visits, the Naval Chief interacted with Senior Officers/Commanding Officers and was given briefings on board ships.

The Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan is effectively contributing in peace and stability in the region. “AMAN Exercise demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforces regional maritime security, and enhances interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies,” he said.

He appreciated their participation in AMAN Exercise to fulfill the common resolve of “Together for Peace”. The Senior Officers/Commanding Officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the persistent efforts of Pakistan Navy to bring global navies toward shared commitment of maritime peace, stability, and lawful order at sea.

The Naval Chief also called on Cdr Djibouti Navy and Coast Guard separately, Cdr Lebanese Navy, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command Nigerian Navy, Flag Officer Commanding Sri Lankan Naval Fleet and Cdr Tanzanian Navy.

On the sideline of PIMEC, the three days International Maritime Conference (IMC) was organized on the theme of ‘Embracing Blue Economy – Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries’ by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy.

The conference is being held in tandem with Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) and 8th multinational naval exercise AMAN 2023.

Eminent international and national scholars from China, Germany, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UK and USA are participating in the three days conference and will share their thoughts on the dynamic theme. Additionally, majority of international scholars are also joining the Conference online.

The International Maritime Conference was attended by a large number of dignitaries from across the globe, Officers from Defence Forces of Pakistan and friendly countries, academia, media representatives and researchers from local and international think tanks.

The International Maritime Conference will continue till February 12 nd would cover the thoughts of distinguished international and national scholars.

