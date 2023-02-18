Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi’s audio leak
Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi’s audio leak

Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi’s audio leak

Articles
Advertisement
Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi’s audio leak
Advertisement
  • Nawaz Sharif demands inquiry into Pervaiz Elahi audio leak
  • He said matter is serious and action should be taken
  • He also said such characters brought Pakistan to this stage
Advertisement

LONDON: The former Prime Minister and supremo Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has demanded an inquiry into the alleged audio leak of former CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to the media in London, Sharif said that the audio leak matter is quite serious and needs a probe.

He underscored that due to these characters, Pakistan has reached this point. “Only because of such people the country is on the verge of collapse.”

Nawaz Sharif demanded that notice should be taken of the matter and the case must be sent to Supreme Judicial Council. He also said that he is already facing so many accusations and it won’t matter if another case is being made against him.

On the other hand, PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif is his leader and he has no resentment towards the party.

Advertisement

While holding NAB accountable for the condition, Khaqan said that the body should be abolished stating it was responsible for the economic downturn.

Also Read

Pakistan would keep standing with Turkiye: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan would keep standing with Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would keep standing with Turkiye He expressed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan would keep standing with Turkiye: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan would keep standing with Turkiye: PM Shehbaz
Use of plastic should be discouraged in Pakistan: Sherry Rehman   
Use of plastic should be discouraged in Pakistan: Sherry Rehman   
CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists
CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO
Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari
Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story