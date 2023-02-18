Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi’s audio leak

Nawaz Sharif demands inquiry into Pervaiz Elahi audio leak

He said matter is serious and action should be taken

He also said such characters brought Pakistan to this stage

LONDON: The former Prime Minister and supremo Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has demanded an inquiry into the alleged audio leak of former CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to the media in London, Sharif said that the audio leak matter is quite serious and needs a probe.

He underscored that due to these characters, Pakistan has reached this point. “Only because of such people the country is on the verge of collapse.”

Nawaz Sharif demanded that notice should be taken of the matter and the case must be sent to Supreme Judicial Council. He also said that he is already facing so many accusations and it won’t matter if another case is being made against him.

On the other hand, PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif is his leader and he has no resentment towards the party.

While holding NAB accountable for the condition, Khaqan said that the body should be abolished stating it was responsible for the economic downturn.

