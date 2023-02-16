Advertisement
  • New dispute between Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly opposed the arrest of Imran Khan.
  • Maryam Nawaz is in favor of the immediate arrest of Ex-PM.
  • The final decision will be taken by the PML-N chief  Nawaz Sharif.
LAHORE: The issue of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan has created a new dispute between Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Sources said that after the interim bail of Imran Khan was rejected, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly opposed the arrest of Imran Khan, while Maryam Nawaz is in favor of the immediate arrest of the former prime minister.

Sources said that according to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the arrest of Imran Khan will be called political revenge, however, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has conveyed his advice that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz has expressed her opinion and said that Imran Khan should be arrested immediately, once the PTI chief is arrested, his popularity will be decreased.

According to the sources, the government has fallen into trouble due to the conflicting thinking of Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while the government has left the matter to the situation.

Sources said that “If the court gives relief to Imran Khan, then it is fine and if relief is not given, the decision will be taken according to the circumstances. The final decision will be taken by the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

