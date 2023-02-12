Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  Pak-US defence dialogue to commence in Washington
Articles
  • Second round of Pakistan-US Defence Dialogue will be held in Washington
  • Chief of General Staff will lead Pakistan’s delegation
  • The dialogue will discuss bilateral defence and security cooperation
ISLAMABAD: The second round of ‘Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue’ is starting tomorrow in Washington DC.

The Foreign Office said the Pak-US defence dialogue is scheduled from 13-16 February in Washington. The first round of the dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021.

“Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters,’ Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

“The US multi-agency team will be represented by the Office of Undersecretary of Defence,” the statement said.

Issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue, it added.

Earlier in 2021, Pakistan and US held the first round of the Dialogue in Islamabad. Washington valued bilateral ties to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest in counterterrorism and border security with Pakistan.

Read More News On

