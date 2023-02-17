Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM

Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif handed over relief goods to Turkish officials.

Advertisement
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would continue to provide assistance to the Turkiye
  • The prime minister handed over relief goods to Turkish officials
  • He is on a visit as a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation
Advertisement

ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan would continue to provide maximum assistance to Turkiye in its post-earthquake rehabilitation and reconstruction phases.

The prime minister expressed these views as he handed over the relief goods mainly the winterized tents to the Turkish officials, during his visit to Adiayman city of Turkiye.

A special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force transported relief goods to Adiyaman city, the most-affected area in southeast Turkiye that suffered heavy damage from the earthquake of February 6.

The prime minister interacted with the victims of the earthquake who lost their families and conveyed to them sympathies on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the Turkish government and the affected people that Pakistan would extend every possible cooperation to the brotherly country to cope with the devastation.

He hoped that the friend and brotherly country would overcome the challenging times with resilience. He also met the rescue teams from Pakistan that took part in the search operation.

Advertisement

Earlier on his arrival at Adiyaman airport, the prime minister was received by Turkish trade minister Mehmet Mus, Minister for Communication Adil Ismailoglu, Governor of Adiyaman Mahmut Cuhadar, President of Turk-Pakistan Friendship Group in the Turkish parliament Ali Shaheen, and senior officials.

The prime minister arrived in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit in a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation.

The federal cabinet on Thursday also decided to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake victims and directed the Finance Department to release Rs.50 million for the purpose.

Pakistan mobilized relief assistance for both Turkiye and Syria in the wake of the massive earthquake. The country sent an 85-member urban search and rescue team, a 10-member search and rescue team, and a 10-member medical team to support the relief efforts.

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan to continue assisting quake-affected people of Turkiye, Syria: PM
Pakistan to continue assisting quake-affected people of Turkiye, Syria: PM

PM chaired meeting to review ongoing relief efforts. He directed NDMA to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording illegal act
Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording illegal act
LHC summons Imran Khan on next hearing
LHC summons Imran Khan on next hearing
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story