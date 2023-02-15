Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Pakistan’s first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal
Pakistan's first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal

Pakistan’s first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal

Articles
Pakistan’s first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal

Pakistan’s first Hindu girl posted as AC Hassanabdal

  • She assumed the charge of the AC of the town.
  • Dr. Sana Ramchand belongs to Shikarpur, Sindh.
  • She joined PAS after passing the CSS exam in 2020.
LAHORE: Pakistan’s first Hindu girl Dr. Sana Ramachand has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal, Punjab.

Dr. Sana Ramchand Gulwani, 27, has assumed the charge of the AC and administrator of the town.

Dr. Sana was the first female from the Hindu community to join the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam in 2020.

Dr. Sana Ramchand belongs to Shikarpur area of ​​Sukkur. Sana Ramchand has also done specialization in surgery before doing CSS.

Sana Ramchand said, “I have never faced any problem in any department due to the minority community, I am Pakistani first and Hindu later.” She said the number of officials in the municipality is very less, people should cooperate with them.

According to Dr. Sana, her parents did not want her to go to the administration. The family’s dream was to see her in the medical profession itself. However, she fulfilled both targets.

Both the administrative seats of Hassanabdal Tehsil are occupied by members of the minority community.

The tehsil municipal officer also belongs to the Christian community, Henson Karamat has the additional charge of Hazro besides Hasaanabdal.

