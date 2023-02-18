Advertisement
  PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi
PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi

Articles
  • Prime Minister sought a report of the incident.
  • He appreciated the police and security forces.
  • He said terrorists had once again targeted Karachi.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police office in Karachi.

Taking strict notice of the attack, the prime minister asked for a report on the incident. He appreciated the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

He instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to extend full cooperation of the federal government in the clean up operation against the terrorists.

He underlined the need for collective action and full force of the state to root out the menace of terrorism.

He said the terrorists had once again targeted Karachi but this kind of cowardly acts could not weaken resolve of police and the law enforcement agencies.

“The whole nation stood with police and security institutions,” he said and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

On the other hand, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tributes to the Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army for foiling nefarious designs of the terrorists adding that he salutes the brave sons of sacred homeland to counter the attack of terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the police and law enforcement agencies bravely foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Caretaker CM stated that the brave soldiers boldly countered the terrorists adding that the brave soldiers who countered the attack of the terrorists are heroes of the nation.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured personnel.

 

