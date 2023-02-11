Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the anonymous Pakistani

The Pakistani donates $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

The Pakistani donated to the Turkish embassy in US

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised an anonymous Pakistani who donated $30 million for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he was “deeply moved” by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the United States and donated $30 million for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

“These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds,” he added.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

Advertisement



According to media reports, a Pakistani in the United States anonymously donated $30 million to the Turkish embassy for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The disaster has taken the lives of thousands and destroyed scores of homes. The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake has so far claimed over 24,000 lives.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Murat Mercan said that a Pakistani businessman alone contributed $30 million to the aid campaign launched in the US.

Govt sets up fund

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the federal government has allocated Rs10 billion to help Turkey’s earthquake relief efforts.

Advertisement

He said no stone will be left unturned to help the people of the friendly country and Pakistan will continue to assist the calamity-hit nation every day.

“I believe that the people of Turkey and Syria will come out of this difficulty,” he said, adding that Pakistan assured Turkey of assistance the day when this tragedy took place.

He said a Pakistan Army team was sent the day when the earthquake hit Turkey and the have started dispatching relief goods. He said that goods weighing 100 tonnes are being sent to Turkey in a truck.

The prime minister urged wealthy people, welfare organizations and businessmen to take part in the fund collection drive. He also requested the chief ministers to help in this regard, and instructed the interior minister to go on a nationwide fundraising tour.

He said a committee has been formed to send funds to Turkey. 1,486 tonnes of relief goods are being sent to Turkey and Syria.

He added that 13 centres have been established in Pakistan for the collection of funds, adding that donations will also be collected in educational institutions across the country.

Advertisement

Also Read Govt establishes Rs10bn fund for Turkiye earthquake victims: PM PM Shehbaz Sharif said no stone will be left unturned to provide...