 PM grieved over martyrdom of army officers in Kohlu

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of officers of the Pakistan army Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer during an operation against terrorists in Kohlu, Balochistan.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and condoled with bereaved families.

Shehbaz Sharif said the security forces were protecting the country from the nefarious designs of the terrorists, adding terrorists could not sabotage our efforts for peace.

He said the nation saluted those who embraced martyrdom in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, two army officials embraced martyrdom in Kohlu area of Balchositan during sanitisation operation on Friday.

According to the ISPR, based on credible intelligence, a sanitisation operation was conducted in Kohlu area of Balochistan to deny terrorists any liberty of action.

During the ensuing sanitisation of the area, an IED exploded close to the leading party. Resultantly, two officers including Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer embraced martyrdom and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.