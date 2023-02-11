PM orders investigation in Nankana mob lynching incident

Advertisement
The prime minister also directed an investigation into the incident.

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the mob lynching in Nankana Sahib
  • The prime minister directed an investigation into the incident
  • A mob lynched a person inside a police station
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took notice of an extra-judicial killing of a person in the jurisdiction of Nankana Sahib police station.

The prime minister also directed an investigation into the incident. He said that rule of law should be ensured and no one should be allowed to influence the law.

He further questioned why the relevant police force failed to prevent the mob from lynching a man in Nankana Sahib. He he emphasized that those tasked to maintain law and order should give priority to the responsibility.

According to media reports, a 35-year-old man arrested over blasphemy allegations was lynched after a mob broke into the police station.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has suspended two senior cops for failing to prevent the mob lynching in the police station.

The police chief has suspended Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti.

IG Punjab further directed the Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the location of the incident and submit an inquiry report.

He said no one is allowed to take the law into their hands despite their influence. He said that strict departmental action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence and incompetence and the perpetrators of the incidents.

An enraged rob scaled the large gates of Warburton Police Station and stormed the building. A video of the incident on social media shows children purportedly part of the mob inside the police station.

 

