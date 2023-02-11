Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PM reaffirms all possible support to quake-hit Syria
PM reaffirms all possible support to quake-hit Syria

PM reaffirms all possible support to quake-hit Syria

Articles
Advertisement
PM reaffirms all possible support to quake-hit Syria

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

Advertisement
  • PM Shehbaz Sharif assured help for Syrian earthquake victims
  • He called Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to extend condolences
  • He said Pakistan had dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured to extend every possible help for the earthquake victims of Syria.

The prime minister called Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to extend heartfelt sympathies to the brotherly Syrian people on the human and material loss in the wake o the devastating earthquake.

He offered all possible support in the relief efforts. He also expressed his condolences to the Syrian prime minister on his personal loss of family members in the horrific natural calamity,

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern with regard to the reports emanating from the region of severe aftershocks.

He shared that Pakistan had already dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance which was being followed up with more relief goods sent via air and land routes. He said that a medical team from Pakistan would also support the humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Syrian Prime Minister Arnous thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.

Advertisement

The total death toll from the earthquake in Syria has reached 3,553.According to reports, at least 2,166 people were killed in northwest Syria by the major earthquake. The toll in the government-held areas also has risen to 1,387 deaths and 2,326 injured.

 

Also Read

PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to streamline relief operations The committee...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FIA decides to arrest Shauat Tarin in audio calls leak case
FIA decides to arrest Shauat Tarin in audio calls leak case
FIA report declaring Suleman innocent in ML case rejected by court
FIA report declaring Suleman innocent in ML case rejected by court
Dr Ramesh Kumar withdraws defamation case against Shahbaz Gill after apology
Dr Ramesh Kumar withdraws defamation case against Shahbaz Gill after apology
COAS Munir condoles with UAE President
COAS Munir condoles with UAE President
ECP writes to NAB to recover KP helicopter dues from Imran Khan
ECP writes to NAB to recover KP helicopter dues from Imran Khan
RO stops approval of Farooq Sattar’s nomination form
RO stops approval of Farooq Sattar’s nomination form
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story