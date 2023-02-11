PM reaffirms all possible support to quake-hit Syria

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured help for Syrian earthquake victims

He called Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to extend condolences

He said Pakistan had dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured to extend every possible help for the earthquake victims of Syria.

The prime minister called Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous to extend heartfelt sympathies to the brotherly Syrian people on the human and material loss in the wake o the devastating earthquake.

He offered all possible support in the relief efforts. He also expressed his condolences to the Syrian prime minister on his personal loss of family members in the horrific natural calamity,

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern with regard to the reports emanating from the region of severe aftershocks.

He shared that Pakistan had already dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance which was being followed up with more relief goods sent via air and land routes. He said that a medical team from Pakistan would also support the humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Syrian Prime Minister Arnous thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.

Advertisement

The total death toll from the earthquake in Syria has reached 3,553.According to reports, at least 2,166 people were killed in northwest Syria by the major earthquake. The toll in the government-held areas also has risen to 1,387 deaths and 2,326 injured.

Also Read PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to streamline relief operations The committee...