Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PML-N organizational meeting to be held in Rawalpindi today
PML-N organizational meeting to be held in Rawalpindi today

PML-N organizational meeting to be held in Rawalpindi today

Articles
Advertisement
PML-N organizational meeting to be held in Rawalpindi today

PML-N organizational meeting to be held in Rawalpindi today

Advertisement
  • Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the organizational meeting.
  • Separate sessions to be held for women, youth wing and social media.
  • Organizational structure of the party’s Rawalpindi division will be reviewed.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The organizational convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  (PML-N) will be held in Rawalpindi today.

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the organizational convention today.

An organizational meeting of the party will also be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of Maryam Nawaz, in which the organizational structure of the party’s Rawalpindi division will be reviewed.

The sessions related to women, youth wing and social media will also be held separately.

It should be noted that Maryam Nawaz had started nationwide organizational tours from February 1.

Maryam Nawaz has visited Bahawalpur Division, Multan, Abbottabad and Islamabad Division.

Advertisement

Earlier, Chief Organizer Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that no institution is supporting Imran Khan but the remnants of Gen Faiz are present in the institution and they are backing the PTI.

Also Read

Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam...

Imran Khan and others are exposing one another but the PML-N is PML-N and it has always been intact, she observed.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Terrorism badly affected mental health of masses: Shazia Marri  
Terrorism badly affected mental health of masses: Shazia Marri  
Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle
Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive
Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story