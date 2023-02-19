PML-N organizational meeting to be held in Rawalpindi today

Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
RAWALPINDI: The organizational convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be held in Rawalpindi today.
Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the organizational convention today.
An organizational meeting of the party will also be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of Maryam Nawaz, in which the organizational structure of the party’s Rawalpindi division will be reviewed.
The sessions related to women, youth wing and social media will also be held separately.
It should be noted that Maryam Nawaz had started nationwide organizational tours from February 1.
Maryam Nawaz has visited Bahawalpur Division, Multan, Abbottabad and Islamabad Division.
Earlier, Chief Organizer Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that no institution is supporting Imran Khan but the remnants of Gen Faiz are present in the institution and they are backing the PTI.
Imran Khan and others are exposing one another but the PML-N is PML-N and it has always been intact, she observed.
