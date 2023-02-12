PML-N to pick six PTI defectors in next elections

PML-N has shortlisted six PTI defectors for next elections

Maryam Nawaz has received the list of defected PTI MPAs

Malik Asad Khokhar is likely to be given PML-N ticket

Advertisement

LAHORE:: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to pick six dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for electoral politics, Bol News reported citing sources.

The PML-N has shortlisted seven former Punjab MPAs, including six from the PTI, and decided to include him in the next election.

PML-N Senior Vice=President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has received the list of defected PTI members who contest the by-election on July 17, 2022 and their position to contest the next polls.

In May last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of Punjab Assembly after they voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election.

The by-elections were held on July 17 during which the PTI won 15 out of 20 seats, while the PML-N managed to win only four seats.

The PML-N has now decided to include PTI defectors in electoral politics. The former MPAs included those belong to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Sahiwal.

Advertisement

Those who have shortlisted include Malik Asad Khokhar from Lahore, Raja Sagheer Ahmed from Rawalpindi, Fida Hussain Watoo from Bahawalnagar, and Syed Sibtan Raza from Muzaffargarh.

The party will take senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique into confidence before giving the ticket to Malik Asad Khokhar from PP-168 Lahore in the next elections.

In 2018, Khawaja Saad Rafique was elected from the National Assembly as well as from the provincial constituency from the constituency.

Malik Asad Khokhar has won two by-elections in this constituency defeating PML-N’s Rana Khalid Qadri and PTI’s Malik Nawaz Awan.

Disgruntled former PML-N MPA from Lodhran, Pir Rafiuddin, is also likely to be given a ticket in the next election. He won the by-polls as an independent candidate.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Noman Langrial has been shortlisted despite defeat in the by-election from PP-202 Sahiwal.

Advertisement

Saeed Akbar Nawani from Bhakkar may also be given a ticket in the future, sources added. He was considered as the right-hand man of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Nawani had lost the by-election to PTI’s Irfan Ullah Niazi.

The politics of those who defected from the PTI and ultimately lost the July 17 election is at stake as they are unlikely to be picked in the next elections.

Former MPA Amir Haider Sangha, Ajmal Cheema, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Mehr Mohammad Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Nazeer Chauhan are facing a difficult situation after defeat in the by-polls

The PML-N leadership will decided on the PP-158 seat vacated by former PTI leader Aleem Khan from Lahore The decision will be taken after taking Aleem Khan into confidence.

Also Read Maryam claims PML-N will win upcoming elections Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the...