PPP accepts MQM’s demands for increase in number of UCs

PPP accepts MQM’s demands for increase in number of UCs

PPP accepts MQM’s demands for increase in number of UCs

PPP accepts MQM’s demands for increase in number of UCs. Image: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that his party has accepted the demands of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) about the increase in number of Union Councils in Karachi division.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with MQM leaders at the Muttahida’s Bahadurabad Headquarters in Karachi on Wednesday.

Shah said that they had written a letter of 10-1A to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the increase in number of UC in metropolis but it could not be acted upon.

He added that they would again write a letter to the ECP to increase UC’s number.

The PPP leader said that the census has to be conducted, but the UCs have to be increased.

He further said that the economic situation is very bad, blaming that due to the decision taken by the previous government, the economic situation had worsened.

Nasir Shah observed that there are political parties and they have differences, which should be ended, adding that efforts were being made by the entire leadership to solve the problems of the MQM.

He further said that the distinction between urban and rural should end.

He maintained that Constituency restrictions have been done by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On the occasion, MQM leader Mustafa Kamal said that they had hoped that the PPP would fulfil its commitment and would write a letter to the ECP regarding the increase in number of UCs within twenty four hours.

