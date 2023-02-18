President visits JPMC of enquire about health of KPO attack injured

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to enquire about the health of police and Rangers personnel who got injured during the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO).

The president praised their bravery and resolve to fight against terrorism.

The President also paid tribute to the martyrs of the attack and prayed for their high status.

Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to the Police and Rangers for bravely fighting against terrorists for the sake of the country.

The President prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the police office attack.

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the terror attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

He said efforts would continue till the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, at least three terrorists were killed as armed gunmen attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday, Bol News reported.

According to reports, the terrorists stormed the police head office at 7:10 PM located on the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC flyover. The office of the Additional IGP Karachi is located near the Saddar police station and other installations.

