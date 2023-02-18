PTI releases schedule for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

PTI announces schedule for jail bharo tehreek

The tehreek will commence from Feb 22

PTI workers will present themselves for arrest daily

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released the schedule of ‘Jail Bharo tehreek’.

According to the details, 200 workers will voluntarily present themselves for arrest daily from February 22 to March 1 as per the schedule.

A six-member group of former National and Provincial Assembly members along with the workers will also present arrests. If no arrests are made, the workers and assembly members will stage a protest at the appointed place.

Meanwhile, arrests will be presented on February 22 on Shahrah-i-Quaid-e-Azam Lahore. The workers of Peshawar will give arrests on February 23, Rawalpindi on February 24, Multan on February 25 and Gujranullah on February 26 will make arrests.

In Lahore, the former governor of Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema along with a group of members of the assembly will present the arrest. The consultation on the names of the former members of the national and provincial assembly from Lahore is going on.

Pertinently, PTI chief has announced the ‘Jail Bahro Tehreek’ to court arrest and fill prisons from Wednesday, February 22.

