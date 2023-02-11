RO stopped approval of Farooq Sattar’s nomination form

KARACHI: The Returning Officer has rejected the nomination form of Muthahida Quami Movement (MQM) leader Dr Farooq Sattar for the NA-252 constituency by-election.

The by-polls are being held on National Assembly seats including nine from Karachi on March 16, which fell vacant due to the resignations of PTI members.

MQM’s Dr Farooq Sattar submitted nomination papers for NA-252 and NA-254. However, the returning officer stopped the approval of the nomination forms in NA-252 after a mistake was pointed out.

Farooq Sattar’s proposer is not a resident of the constituency. He has been granted time till February 13 at 12 noon to rectify the mistake.

Farooq Sattar said the name of his proposer Muhammad Sadiq is not present on the voter list and has been shifted to another constituency.

He said Sadiq’s brother Muhammad Salim is his seconder, whose vote is in the same constituency. He said both brothers live in the same house but Sadiq’s name is missing from the new voter list.

Farooq Sattar said that Muhammad Sadiq is a voter of NA 252 in the Election Commission’s SMS service, but his name and house is shown to be transferred to another list. He urged the election commission to provide him justice over the matter.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Department has issued orders for providing security to the returning officers conducting by-elections on nine NA seats in Karachi.

The home department has issued a letter to the Inspector General Sindh Police and Director General Rangers for providing security to the offices of the returning officers.

The by-elections would be held on NA-241 (Korangi), NA-242 (Karachi East-I), NA-243 (Karachi East-II), NA-244 (Karachi East-III), NA-247 (Karachi South-II), NA-250 (Karachi West-III, NA-252 (Karachi West-V), NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) and NA-256 (Karachi Central-IV).

