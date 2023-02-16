Chief Election Commissioner appeared in the SC.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked whose responsibility to hold polls.

Chief Election Commission said that ECP is ready to conduct polls.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court(SC) has declared that not holding of elections in 90 days as a violation of the constitution.

The Chief Election Commissioner was summoned immediately during the hearing on the petition against the transfer of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar in the Supreme Court.

Giving remarks on this occasion, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that the order of the Supreme Court was still there, why was the CCPO changed, why was there such a rush to transfer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The Chief Election Commissioner appeared in the Supreme Court, on which Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked whose responsibility is it to hold elections in 90 days.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commission said that ECP is ready to conduct elections, if the court wants us to conduct elections and bans transfers and appointments, then ECP will not allow the caretaker government to conduct transfers.

On this occasion, the Supreme Court, while seeking important records from the Election Commission, also immediately sought records of correspondence from the government and security agencies.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner said “I have got an opportunity, so I want to put some things before the court that I am being prevented from exercising my powers and constitutional requirements. When asked for security, they refused, ECP asked for money for the elections, that was also refused.”

Later, the Supreme Court called for a detailed report from the Election Commission regarding the obstacles in the way of the election and declared the non-election in 90 days as a violation of the Constitution.

“If you stand with the constitution, we will stand behind you, Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s dialogue with the Chief Election Commissioner.”

Later, rejecting the plea of ​​exemption from the Chief Election Commissioner’s appearance, the Supreme Court ordered him to appear in person tomorrow.