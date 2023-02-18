Advertisement
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO

Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO

  • Security beefed up in Karachi, Islamabad after KPO attack
  • Red Zone security has also been intensified
  • Three terrorists attacked KPO last night
KARACHI: Following the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO), security measures have been beefed up in the city including courts and other sensitive areas.

Notably, KPO came under attack on Friday evening when armed militants entered the Karachi chief office and were killed after a gun battle of over three hours.

As per details, in wake of the soaring terror attacks security has been put on high alert in Islamabad and other main cities of the country.

Islamabad Police Spokesperson said that the IG Islamabad has directed officers to stay on high alert after the attack in Karachi. He directed all officers to stay in their respective areas and increase checking on all routes.

Not only this, instructions have been issued for increased security in the Red Zone.

Pertinently, the attack took place in the metropolitan city last night and at least three terrorists were killed by law enforcement agencies.

The terrorists stormed the police head office at 7:10 PM located on the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC flyover.

A heavy contingent of Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army commandoes conducted a clearance operation against the terrorists which continued for over three hours.

