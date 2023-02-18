Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight
‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight

‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight

Articles
Advertisement
‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight

‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight. Image: File

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Muslims of Pakistan and across the world are observing ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ ‘night of ascension with great respect, and reverence on Saturday.

‘Shab-e-Meraj’, also known as ‘Shab-e-Meraj-un-Nabi’ and ‘Laylatul Meraj’ is celebrated on the 27th night of the Holy Month of Rajab to recall the journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Jerusalem.

At the mosque of Al-Aqsa, which used to be the Muslims’ Qibla before the Holy Kaaba, Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) led the former Prophets of Allah (AS) in prayer and then ascended to heaven to meet Allah Almighty.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) went on a special journey to meet the Creator of this Universe Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named ‘Al-Buraq.’

The Isra night is also mentioned in Holy Quran in these words: “Exalted is He who took His Servant by night from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings We have blessed, to show him of Our signs”.

Advertisement

This incredible journey took place during a time when the Prophet (PBUH) was facing intense hardship because his tribe stood against him and his companions.

After leading the prayer in Bait-ul-Muqaddas, the Angel Jibraeel (AS) took Him (PBUH) towards the heavens.

Muslims observe this event by praying, congregating, reciting Holy Quran, and supplicating to Allah All Mighty. They also fast during the day from dawn to dusk.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta
Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta
Bilawal for capacity building of Afghanistan to counter terrorism
Bilawal for capacity building of Afghanistan to counter terrorism
Pakistan hopes to boost its share in gaming industry
Pakistan hopes to boost its share in gaming industry
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story