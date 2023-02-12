Advertisement
  Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refuses to accept Maryam Nawaz as a leader
Articles
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has refused to accept PML-N’s chief organizer and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz as a leader.

In his statement, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said “Nawaz Sharif is my leader, not Maryam Nawaz, I am Maryam’s uncle, even Benazir was not allowed by the uncles.”

He further said that Maryam Nawaz might have had a grudge and therefore resigned, but there was no distance from PML-N, contact with Nawaz Sharif, and the party is still established.

Earlier, senior leader of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in a special interview with Bol News, said “ he has resigned from the position of the party, but I am with the party, I am a colleague of Mian Nawaz, I have spent my whole life in the party. And I will stay at the same party.”

He said that Maryam Nawaz has come to a leadership position, she needs space, when a new generation comes, the old people have to be led in a new role.

It should be noted that Shahid Khan Abbasi had resigned as the senior vice president of the party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been dissatisfied with the party policies for a long time.

Later, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had a long one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sources said that during the meeting, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi decided not to resign from the Energy Saving Committee and Reform Committees.

PML-N sources said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also participated in a meeting related to the National Energy Saving Policy after the meeting.

