Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn
Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn

Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn
Advertisement
  • Shahid Khaqan held NAB responsible for economic crisis
  • He said NAB is the most corrupt body
  • He also said Nawaz Sharif is his leader
Advertisement

KARACHI: The former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday held National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for the economic crisis in the country.

He was talking to the media in Karachi when termed NAB as the most corrupt and labelled it responsible for the economic downturn of the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif is his leader adding that he has been in PML-N for the last 35 years.

“There is no resentment towards the party, in politics, there are no grudges only differences of opinions.”

While castigating NAB, he said that since day one we have been demanding that NAB should be abolished otherwise the government won’t be able to function.

Advertisement

“Until and unless the facts not made public, the country’s affairs will not run smoothly,” he added.

Also Read

PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi
PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi

Prime Minister sought a report of the incident. He appreciated the police...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists
CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO
Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari
Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari
PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi
PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi
IHC directs Information Ministry to hold consultation with media stakeholders
IHC directs Information Ministry to hold consultation with media stakeholders
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story