Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn

Shahid Khaqan held NAB responsible for economic crisis

He said NAB is the most corrupt body

He also said Nawaz Sharif is his leader

Advertisement

KARACHI: The former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday held National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for the economic crisis in the country.

He was talking to the media in Karachi when termed NAB as the most corrupt and labelled it responsible for the economic downturn of the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif is his leader adding that he has been in PML-N for the last 35 years.

“There is no resentment towards the party, in politics, there are no grudges only differences of opinions.”

While castigating NAB, he said that since day one we have been demanding that NAB should be abolished otherwise the government won’t be able to function.

Advertisement

“Until and unless the facts not made public, the country’s affairs will not run smoothly,” he added.

Also Read PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi Prime Minister sought a report of the incident. He appreciated the police...