  • SHC issues written decision in case of deaths due to poisonous gas
SHC issues written decision in case of deaths due to poisonous gas

  • Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh issued the written decision.
  • Court ordered IG Sindh to conduct a transparent investigation.
  • The court adjourned the hearing to February 20.
KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a written decision  in case of deaths due to the alleged poisonous gas in Ali Ahmed Goth, Keamari Town.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Sheikh issued the written decision.

The court was told that citizen Khadim Hussain has filed a case for the death of four members of the family.

Written order stated that no one has registered the case of death of other 14 persons.

Court asked why the police didn’t take action, why weren’t the cases filed against on the behalf of the state.

The written order said main questions of the court were not answered satisfactorily.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtar Ali Abro stated in report that no one was killed apart from Khadim Hussain’s family.

According to the written statement DC Keamari’s statement contradicts IG Sindh’s statement.

Court ordered IG Sindh to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident and file cases on the behalf of state.

The court adjourned the hearing to February 20.

 

Earlier, Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) converted the report related to deaths due to alleged poisonous gas in Keamari Town into a constitutional petition.

Registrar Sindh High Court Abdul Razzaq submitted the report regarding the publication of news before the Chief Justice.

 

