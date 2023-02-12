SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to its retire staff

PIA employee filed contempt of court case.

Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the case.

Court directed the competent authority to comply order.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) competent authority to ensure provision of actual medicines as prescribed by the doctors to the retired employees of the national flag carrier and their families as per rules.

Court warned the PIA that in case of failure to comply with the order, proceedings shall be initiated against the delinquents in terms of the Article 204 of the Constitution without providing further opportunity on the subject issue.

The direction came on a contempt-of-court application filed by retired PIA employee Javed Iqbal against non-compliance with court directives with regard to provision of medicines to him as prescribed by specialist/general cadre doctors.

The applicant had submitted that alleged contemnors of the PIA had wilfully disobeyed the court directives and failed to ensure the provision of actual medicines to him as prescribed by the specialist/general cadre doctors as per the rules.

The SHC asked an assistant attorney general with regard to non-compliance with court directives. The law officer submitted that a senior medical officer of the PIA had contacted the applicant for providing medicines to him but he did not respond.

He assured the court that the petitioner shall be provided required medicines at any time.

Advertisement

The applicant, however, refuted the stance of the PIA and submitted that the court order had not been complied with in letter and spirit. He asked the high court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the alleged contemnors.

A division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon after hearing the counsel observed that since the competent authority of the PIA had already been directed to ensure the provision of actual medicines as prescribed by the specialist/general cadre doctors to the retired employees of PIA.

Court directed the competent authority of the PIA to comply with the directions contained in the order on October 12, 2021, in its letter and spirit, without fail.

The bench made it clear that in case of non-compliance, proceedings shall be initiated against the delinquents in terms of the Article 204 of the Constitution without providing further opportunity on the subject issue.

Also Read SHC issues written decision in case of deaths due to poisonous gas Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh issued the written decision. Court ordered IG...

The applicant had submitted in his plea that he was a retired law officer of the PIA and was barely surviving on the pittance paid by the national flag carrier in the name of pension. He added that he and his family needed medicines to survive and specialist doctors on the PIA’s panel had prescribed medicines to them.