Sheikh Rashid granted bail in Murree case

RAWALPINDI: A local court in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case registered against him in Murree.

The former interior minister is accused of threatening police and manhandling a law enforcement officer during his arrest. Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan approved the bail against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Sheikh Rashid, who is a close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is currently in Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in another case for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court have turned down his bail petitions in the case.

Sheikh Rashid was arrested on February 2 in the case of levelling allegations against Zardari. A day after his arrest, Murree police also registered a case against him.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad. Rashid was accused of threatening the police personnel and stated that he would not spare them.

The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan, charging Rashid with interfering in official affairs and resisting his arrest.

The FIR states that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint. Sheikh Rashid’s two employees have also been implicated in the case.

The FIR was registered under three sections of the Pakistan Penal Code — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), read the FIR.

Another case had also been registered against Rashid in Mochko, Karachi and Lasbela, Balochistan for using unworthy language against PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the two FIRs registered in Sindh and Balochistan but allowed police to investigate him in the case lodged in Murree.

