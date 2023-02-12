Advertisement
Sheikh Rashid nomination papers challenged

Sheikh Rashid nomination papers challenged

Sheikh Rashid nomination papers challenged

Sheikh Rashid nomination papers challenged

  • A candidate for by-polls  in NA-62 has challenged.
  • Azmat Mubarak said Sheikh Rashid is facing criminal cases.
  • By-elections are being held on NA seats on March 16.
RAWALPINDI: A candidate has challenged nomination papers of former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for Rawalpindi’s NA-62 constituency.

Azmat Mubarak Advocate, a candidate for by election in NA-62, has challenged nomination papers of former federal minister Sheikh Rashid.

“Sheikh Rashid is facing cases with serious allegations against him. He didn’t declare his complete assets even didn’t provide documents of Lal Haveli till now,” rival candidate said.

“A candidate involved in criminal cases could not contest election,” Azmat Advocate argued. “Returning Officer didn’t scrutinize his papers,” he further said.

“When he has himself tendered resignation, why and on which basis he is contesting election again,” he said.

“I will challenge his nomination papers in election tribunal and high court if my plea will be rejected,” he added.

The by-elections are being held on National Assembly seats across the country on March 16, which fall vacant due to resignations of PTI members.

