Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000

Qasim Khan Suri tweeted, “King of the politics has returned.”

He was arrested for leveling allegations against Asif Zardari

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Police have released Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid from Adiala Jail on order of the high court on Thursday, Bol News reported.

Upon his release, PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri tweeted, “King of the politics has returned.”

سیاست کا بادشاہ واپس آ گیا 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EpmXEBGEyv — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) February 16, 2023

Advertisement

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s strong supporter Sheikh Rashid.

The IHC pronounced the reserved verdict in a case against Rashid pertaining to leveling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of Imran Khan.

Also Read IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000 IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000 Sheikh...

The court ordered to release the former interior minister currently on judicial remand. A case was registered against him at Aabpara Police Station.

The decision was pronounced by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and bail has been granted to Rashid against the surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Pertinently, the AML chief was arrested on February 2 for leveling allegations against PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari that he has been plotting the assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Advertisement

A case was registered against Rashid in Aabpara Police Station under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).