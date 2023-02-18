Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2

He was summoned in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari

Rashid’s application of case against Aabpara SHO was rejected

RAWALPINDI: A judicial magistrate in Islamabad heard the case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari and summoned Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid for indictment on March 2.

As per details, Islamabad police issued a challan against the former interior minister and Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the case.

The magistrate said that the charges will be filed on March 2 and ordered that Sheikh Rashid should ensure his presence on the date.

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate returned the application for the registration of a case against the SHO of Aabpara Police Station submitted by Sheikh Rashid.

“Submit this application in the court of sessions judge, this does not fall in my jurisdiction,” he said.

The former interior minister requested the court to extend the indictment date till March 15 citing a conference that is to be attended.

On which the court said that let the trials begin then it will be decided.

Pertinently, Rashid has been released from Adiala jail on bail after being in detention there for 15 days.

