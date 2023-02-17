Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Articles
  • Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war in April in Pakistan
  • He said government wants disqualification of IK
  • He also said that PDM fears contesting elections
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said Friday that there will be a civil war in the country in April.

He was addressing the media after his release from Adiala jail when said that if the government wants to arrest Imran Khan then he will present himself for arrest before the PTI chief.

“I went to jail for 15 days and the opponents became terrified.”

The former interior minister said that he told Imran Khan that it is a decisive moment now adding that the people of Pakistan are dying of hunger and the government has made a cabinet of 88 members.

Sheikh Rashid said that Asif Zardari is the biggest dacoit in the country who has ruined PML-N. He also said that the agenda of the incumbent government is the disqualification of Imran Khan.

Not only this, he also said that the government wants elections in the province and federation at the same time.

“PDM is not ready for the elections as they are aware of their situation.”

The AML chief also underscored that he along with PTI will go for elections no matter what.

He also castigated the foreign minister for taking tours to countries rarely known to Pakistanis.

While urging Maryam Nawaz he said if this government is not hers then she should be courageous and pronounce the name.

