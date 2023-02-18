Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta
Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta

Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta

Articles
Advertisement
Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta

CTD conducted the operation in Satellite Town, Quetta.

Advertisement
  • CTD arrested a suspected female suicide bomber in Quetta
  • CTD Quetta conducted an IBO in Satellite Town
  • The woman belonged to the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)
Advertisement

QUETTA: Security forces have arrested a suspected female suicide bomber belonging to a banned outfit from Satellite Town area of Quetta.

According to reports, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other intelligence agencies conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) near Ladies Park in Block 4, Satellite Town.

During the operation, one female suspected suicide bomber was arrested and a suicide jacket was recovered. The woman belonged to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). She was identified as Mahbal w/o Bebagar alias Nadeem

On the night of February 17-18, 2023, CTD and intelligence agencies received credible information that the banned terrorist outfit intends to carry out a signature suicide attack on key installations or law enforcement agencies in Quetta.

CTD Quetta conducted an IBO near Ladies Park in Satellite Town, whereby a pedestrian woman with a shoulder bag as identified by the source was stopped with the help of lady searchers. Upon searching the bag, a suicide jacket was recovered weighing 4-5 kg.

A case has been lodged against her under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The accused woman was produced before the court of law for her physical custody.

Advertisement

An investigation has been launched to arrest remaining members of the network. CTD said more raids are planned for other areas of Balochistan.

 

 

Also Read

Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan
Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Suicide bomber belongs to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Killed terrorist had come to Pakistan...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi's audio leak
Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi's audio leak
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story