Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta

CTD arrested a suspected female suicide bomber in Quetta

CTD Quetta conducted an IBO in Satellite Town

The woman belonged to the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)

QUETTA: Security forces have arrested a suspected female suicide bomber belonging to a banned outfit from Satellite Town area of Quetta.

According to reports, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other intelligence agencies conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) near Ladies Park in Block 4, Satellite Town.

During the operation, one female suspected suicide bomber was arrested and a suicide jacket was recovered. The woman belonged to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). She was identified as Mahbal w/o Bebagar alias Nadeem

On the night of February 17-18, 2023, CTD and intelligence agencies received credible information that the banned terrorist outfit intends to carry out a signature suicide attack on key installations or law enforcement agencies in Quetta.

CTD Quetta conducted an IBO near Ladies Park in Satellite Town, whereby a pedestrian woman with a shoulder bag as identified by the source was stopped with the help of lady searchers. Upon searching the bag, a suicide jacket was recovered weighing 4-5 kg.

A case has been lodged against her under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The accused woman was produced before the court of law for her physical custody.

An investigation has been launched to arrest remaining members of the network. CTD said more raids are planned for other areas of Balochistan.

