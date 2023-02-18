Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief

KARACHI: Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday said tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased, Bol News reported.

Talking to a foreign channel at Munich Security Conference, the IMF chief said her organization wanted to stress on two things. “Whoever is making big money, whether in public or private sector, he must put his share in the economy. Moreover, subsidy should be distributed fairly,” she said.

Kristalina Georgieva said her heart was with the people of Pakistan. She said more than one-third population of Pakistan was affected of flood. The IMF wanted that poor people of Pakistan should be protected, she said.

On February 14, President Arif Alvi had appreciated the government for efforts to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an agreement, Bol News had reported.

Arif Alvi had said this in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the President House. The finance minister had apprised the president about the progress in negotiations with the IMF.

The president had said Pakistan as a state, on behalf of the government, would abide by the promises made to the IMF.

Ishaq Dar had said the government wanted to collect additional revenue through imposing taxes by issuing an ordinance.