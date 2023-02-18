Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief

Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief

Articles
Advertisement
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief

Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief

Advertisement

KARACHI: Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday said tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased, Bol News reported.

Talking to a foreign channel at Munich Security Conference, the IMF chief said her organization wanted to stress on two things. “Whoever is making big money, whether in public or private sector, he must put his share in the economy. Moreover, subsidy should be distributed fairly,” she said.

Kristalina Georgieva said her heart was with the people of Pakistan. She said more than one-third population of Pakistan was affected of flood. The IMF wanted that poor people of Pakistan should be protected, she said.

Also Read

Arif Alvi lauds govt for efforts to hold talks with IMF
Arif Alvi lauds govt for efforts to hold talks with IMF

Arif Alvi said this in a meeting with FM Ishaq Dar FM...

On February 14, President Arif Alvi had appreciated the government for efforts to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an agreement, Bol News had reported.

Advertisement

Arif Alvi had said this in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the President House. The finance minister had apprised the president about the progress in negotiations with the IMF.

The president had said Pakistan as a state, on behalf of the government, would abide by the promises made to the IMF.

Ishaq Dar had said the government wanted to collect additional revenue through imposing taxes by issuing an ordinance.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 19th Feb 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 18 February 2023
Gold Rate in KWD – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait –18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in KWD – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait –18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar –18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar –18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 18 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 18 Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story