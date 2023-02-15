Teachers continue boycott of classes at KU

Academic activities remained suspended on the call of KUTS.

KARACHI: Academic activities at the University of Karachi (KU) have remained suspended for the second consecutive day on the call of the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS).

The KU staff have been demanding the release of the complete selection board schedule of the 2019 advertisement, requested the chancellor to withdraw the management’s case against the appointments in the Department of Mass Communication, and the immediate release of salaries of January of these teachers.

The general body meeting of the Karachi University Teachers’ Association, which was held at the Arts Auditorium under the chairmanship of the President of the Association, Dr. Saleha Rehman, announced that if the demands are not met by Friday, a press conference will be held to announce the future line of action.

“If a complete schedule of the 2019 selection boards wasn’t released by Friday, we will hold a presser (on the campus) and demand the resignation of the vice chancellor and the director of finance, stated the resolution unanimously passed by the house.

It is worth mentioning here that the prevailing crisis at Karachi University (KU) worsened on Monday when a Kuts general body meeting gave the deadline and decided that teachers would boycott all academic and administrative activities unless a schedule of the selection boards was released.

The suspension of academic activities at KU has left the students perturbed. Student organizations Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the Peoples Students Federation (PSF) condemned the teachers.

They said that KU has been suffering from administrative and financial crises for a long time.