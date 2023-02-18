Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid

Yasmin Rashid castigates the one recorded her audio

She said she trusts Dogar and he is in charge of JIT

She also raised question what was wrong in the call

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid said Saturday that those who recorded the audio should be ashamed of the act.

Notably, alleged audio surfaced of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid on a call with CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

Talking to Bol News about the alleged audio leak, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the person who did this audio leak should show some shame and modesty. “These people have not left anything in Pakistan.”

The PTI leader said that she was worried about CCPO Lahore as she trusts her and he is in charge of the JIT.

“I want Dogar Sahib to recover soon and our case will go on. Supreme Court has also ordered to restore him and which is why I called him and inquired.”

She further said that there have been security concerns after the attack on Imran Khan hence she made the call and also raised the question of what was wrong if she made the call.

“These people have made it all an entertainment, they themselves have become thieves and judges.”

