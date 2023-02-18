Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid

Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid

Articles
Advertisement
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Advertisement
  • Yasmin Rashid castigates the one recorded her audio
  • She said she trusts Dogar and he is in charge of JIT
  • She also raised question what was wrong in the call
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid said Saturday that those who recorded the audio should be ashamed of the act.

Notably, alleged audio surfaced of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid on a call with CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

Talking to Bol News about the alleged audio leak, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the person who did this audio leak should show some shame and modesty. “These people have not left anything in Pakistan.”

The PTI leader said that she was worried about CCPO Lahore as she trusts her and he is in charge of the JIT.

“I want Dogar Sahib to recover soon and our case will go on. Supreme Court has also ordered to restore him and which is why I called him and inquired.”

Advertisement

She further said that there have been security concerns after the attack on Imran Khan hence she made the call and also raised the question of what was wrong if she made the call.

“These people have made it all an entertainment, they themselves have become thieves and judges.”

Also Read

KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation

Security check posts were vacant at time of KPO attack Entry and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
LHC moved against Rana Sanaullah for leaking audios
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi's audio leak
Nawaz Sharif demands probe into Pervaiz Elahi's audio leak
KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger's Sub Inspector offered
KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger's Sub Inspector offered
Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn
Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn
President visits JPMC of enquire about health of KPO attack injured
President visits JPMC of enquire about health of KPO attack injured
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story