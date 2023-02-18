Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office
Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office

Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office

Articles
Advertisement
Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office

Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office

Advertisement
  • Sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids
  • Sources said the showroom had been sealed.
  • Investigation agencies have started the geo-fencing process.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the case pertaining to attack on the police chief’s office in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids that were carried out during night. The sources said the showroom, from where the vehicle was taken and on which the terrorists travelled to the office, had been sealed.

They said the showroom owner was also arrested from behind the Malir Court. “The suspects who could have possibly been in contact with the terrorists are being detained from the suburban areas of the megalopolis,” they said.

The terrorists reached the target by travelling on Mubarak Shaheed Road. The sources said footages of the routes towards the Karachi police office were obtained and the investigation agencies had started the geo-fencing process.

Also Read

Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi
Terrorists attack police chief’s office in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three terrorists were killed as armed gunmen attacked the...

On February 17, at least three terrorists were killed as armed gunmen attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) , Bol News had reported.

Advertisement

According to reports, the terrorists had stormed the police head office at 7:10 PM located on the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC flyover. The office of the Additional IGP Karachi is located near the Saddar police station and other installations.

A heavy contingent of Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army commandoes had conducted a clearance operation against the terrorists which continued for over four hours.

Police reports said three terrorists blew themselves up during the operation, while two were killed in the shootout. Three people — including two police officers — also lost their lives, and 18 others were injured.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bilawal for capacity building of Afghanistan to counter terrorism
Bilawal for capacity building of Afghanistan to counter terrorism
Pakistan hopes to boost its share in gaming industry
Pakistan hopes to boost its share in gaming industry
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Those who recorded audio must be ashamed: Yasmin Rashid
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemn anti-judiciary campaign of PML-N
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
PTI releases schedule for 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story