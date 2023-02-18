Sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the case pertaining to attack on the police chief’s office in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids that were carried out during night. The sources said the showroom, from where the vehicle was taken and on which the terrorists travelled to the office, had been sealed.

They said the showroom owner was also arrested from behind the Malir Court. “The suspects who could have possibly been in contact with the terrorists are being detained from the suburban areas of the megalopolis,” they said.

The terrorists reached the target by travelling on Mubarak Shaheed Road. The sources said footages of the routes towards the Karachi police office were obtained and the investigation agencies had started the geo-fencing process.

On February 17, at least three terrorists were killed as armed gunmen attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) , Bol News had reported.

According to reports, the terrorists had stormed the police head office at 7:10 PM located on the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC flyover. The office of the Additional IGP Karachi is located near the Saddar police station and other installations.

A heavy contingent of Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army commandoes had conducted a clearance operation against the terrorists which continued for over four hours.

Police reports said three terrorists blew themselves up during the operation, while two were killed in the shootout. Three people — including two police officers — also lost their lives, and 18 others were injured.