  • US was not involved in regime change operation: Imran Khan
  • Imran Khan said regime change operation had been abortive.
  • He blamed the former army chief for regime change.
  • “I was criticized daily, while he made decisions,” he blamed.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the United States was not involved in the regime change operation during his government, Bol News reported.

In a video address, Imran Khan said the regime change operation had been abortive. He said Pakistan had good trade relations with the US.

He blamed the former army chief for the regime change. He said the former army chief was not answerable to anyone, Shehbaz Sharif was his favourite and he had already decided to make Shehbaz Sharif prime minister.

“On the last night of the regime change, when I asked if someone was crying, he accepted that it was him,” he said.

The former prime minister said if he was criticized, General (retd) Bajwa could not have done wrong “Bajwa had the power. I was criticized daily, while he made the decisions,” he blamed.

He said the caretaker government would lose its status, if elections were not held. How people would tolerate them after deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said adding that they were fully prepared for the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (fill the prisons movement) and in few days he would make an announcement in this regard.

“They don’t have any roadmap. Never in 75 years we have faced such a situation as we are facing today. Even Bangladesh has eclipsed Pakistan economically. There’s no solution for the prevailing political crisis, except for elections,” he said.

Imran Khan said the judiciary was being pressurized for gaining undue favour. He also said whoever was speaking, they were going after him. He said efforts were being made to stop him from coming into power again.

 

