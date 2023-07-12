12 members of Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet takes oath

GILGIT: 12 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet took the oath of their offices. Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath of office to the ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House Gilgit. In this important ceremony, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Sadia Danish, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, senior officials of government departments, political workers and civil society people participated.

In accordance with a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the cabinet comprises four senior ministers and eight ministers, representing various political parties.

The inclusion of representatives from multiple parties aims to ensure diverse perspectives and collaborative decision-making for the betterment of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The cabinet includes two ministers each from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Additionally, one minister from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party has been appointed to the cabinet.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the PTI forward bloc has contributed seven ministers to the cabinet, highlighting the importance of cooperation and unity within the political landscape.