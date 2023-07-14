14 Imambargahs in Parachinar declared highly sensitive

13 Imambargahs declared sensitive.

Security arrangements for Muharram have been finalized.

Police personnel, FC, and security forces will be deployed for security.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Sunday declared 14 Imambargahs in Parachinar as most sensitive, while 13 as sensitive.

As Ashura approaches, gatherings have started commencing at 251 Imambargahs.

DPO Muhammad Imran stated that all arrangements including Muharram security have been completed.

In addition to 2000 police personnel, FC and security forces have also been deployed.

Karachi Rangers and law enforcement agencies on Saturday agreed upon increasing security around gatherings and processions in Muharram.

A high-level security meeting presided by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas was held at the Karachi Rangers headquarters which reviewed the law and order situation of the city.

Karachi commissioner, additional IG, additional IG Special Branch, Joint DGIB, and senior officers of sensitive institutions participated in the meeting.

Special attention was made to the security measures during the Muharram processions.

A spokesman of Karachi Rangers stated that an action plan regarding security measures was approved in the meeting, while a joint flag march will be conducted by Rangers and Police during Muharram.

The police and Rangers agreed upon doing snap-checking in the city and requested the citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

Following the recent terror attacks in parts of Pakistan, the Interior Ministry has decided on the deployment of army across the country in Muharram.

An official notification had been issued stating army deployment under Article 245.

The Interior Ministry has sent letters to the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the four provinces regarding this deployment.

The request for army deployment came from all four provinces to maintain peace and order during the Holy month of Muharram.

On a separate note, the Punjab Home Department had already imposed Section 144 during the initial 10 days of Muharram to ensure law and order.

They also summoned the Pakistan Army to ensure public safety, as mentioned in an official notification.

To ensure security during religious observances, several restrictions have been outlined, including a ban on processions, gatherings, and any activities that may disrupt public order.

The Sindh Home Department has also imposed Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram.

The Sindh government also imposed a ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

Under the restrictions imposed, there will be a ban on carrying weapons, wall chalking, posters, banners, and hate speeches in public, on cable transmission, VCRs, and public places.

The notification also mentioned that access to roofs of houses in the way of the Muharram procession will be restricted.

Besides, there will also be a prohibition on gatherings of more than five people.