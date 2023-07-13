Accountability Court heard the PTI chairman’s interim bail application.

Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi called on July 19 for a final argument.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till July 19.

The Islamabad Accountability Court on Thursday extended the Interim bail of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi in the £190 million scandal case till July 19.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the PTI chairman’s interim bail application.

The former PM did not appear in court and filed a request for exemption from today’s attendance.

PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris stated that court that due to so many cases linked to May 9, the former PM had to appear in Lahore court.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar appeared in court.

Judge Bashir remarked giving the request for exemption from attendance to NAB.

Lawyer Haris stated that the hearing along with the arguments should be kept on July 19.

Following these remarks, the court extended interim bail of Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi till July 19 while summoning both on the same date.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till July 19.