2 Children Dead, 3 Critical After Drinking ‘Poisoned Milkshake’

SAHIWAL: Two children were killed and 3 more were left in critical condition after allegedly drinking a ‘poisoned milkshake’ in Punjab’s Sahiwal, Pakistan-based reported on Tuesday.

According to the information provided, a gentleman residing in Sahiwal prepared a milk-based beverage for his five kids. However, following the consumption of the milkshake, the health of all five children declined.

They were immediately shifted to Teaching Hospital, but a seven-month-old Anas and three-year-old Haram were declared dead, ARY news reported.

The health status of Abeeha, aged 13, Faiqa, aged 11, and Emaan, aged 6, continues to be in a critical condition.

Earlier, at least 16 children among 19 people died due to a mysterious fever in Muhammad Ali Laghari goth in Karachi’s Kemari District, as per source.

Over 30 children continue to suffer from an unidentified fever in the absence of medical facilities in their area. Additionally, the emissions from unauthorized factories are exacerbating respiratory difficulties for the affected individuals.

According to a report, Muhammad Arif, the District Health Officer (DHO) of Kemari, stated that two children’s deaths were attributed to measles (khasra). He also mentioned that a team is currently investigating the underlying causes of these fatalities in Goth.

Moreover, he further added that the team is collecting samples from the patients and directed them to establish the medical camps and appoint doctors to take further care of the patients.

