35 people injured in Bajaur bomb blast

BAJAUR: Five people were killed, 50 others injured as a bomb goes off at JUI workers’ convention at Dubai Mor in Khar area , here on Sunday, according to intial reports.

Rescue 1122 has so far shifted 35 injured to the hospital and the rescue operations of Rescue 1122 are still going on, the spokesperson Rescue 1122 said.

Teams of medical technicians of Rescue1122 are present at the hospital, the spokesperson added.