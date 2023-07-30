Five killed, 50 injured as bomb goes off at JUI workers convention in Bajaur

Five killed, 50 injured as bomb goes off at JUI workers convention in Bajaur

Articles
Advertisement
Five killed, 50 injured as bomb goes off at JUI workers convention in Bajaur

35 people injured in Bajaur bomb blast

Advertisement

BAJAUR: Five people were killed, 50 others injured as a bomb goes off at JUI workers’ convention at Dubai Mor in Khar area , here on Sunday, according to intial reports.

Rescue 1122 has so far shifted 35 injured to the hospital and the rescue operations of Rescue 1122 are still going on, the spokesperson Rescue 1122 said.

Teams of medical technicians of Rescue1122 are present at the hospital, the spokesperson added.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story