4 killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

GILGIT – Four members of a family lost their lives as landslide hit their car in Skardu on Sunday.

On Sunday, near Skardu’s Shahrah-e-Baltistan, a tragic incident occurred where four people lost their lives and one was seriously injured.

Locals captured the horrifying event on video and shared it online. The videos showed a man being buried alive along with other passengers under massive rocks as their vehicle was destroyed.

Police revealed that 3 women and a child were among the deceased. Rescuers shifted bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for aid and other proceedings.

A few weeks ago, a van carrying tourists met with a tragic accident in Skardu. Unfortunately, five of them lost their lives, and two others were injured when the van plunged into a ravine.

The weather experts at the Met Office have forecasted that Pakistan will experience heavy monsoon rains over the next few days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also issued a warning about potential urban floods and landslides in hilly regions due to the ongoing heavy rains.

