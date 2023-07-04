4 killed as landslide hits car in Skardu

Viral Video: TikToker pays price for Drifting his Car in front of police
GILGIT – Four members of a family lost their lives as landslide hit their car in Skardu on Sunday.
On Sunday, near Skardu’s Shahrah-e-Baltistan, a tragic incident occurred where four people lost their lives and one was seriously injured.
Locals captured the horrifying event on video and shared it online. The videos showed a man being buried alive along with other passengers under massive rocks as their vehicle was destroyed.
Police revealed that 3 women and a child were among the deceased. Rescuers shifted bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for aid and other proceedings.
A few weeks ago, a van carrying tourists met with a tragic accident in Skardu. Unfortunately, five of them lost their lives, and two others were injured when the van plunged into a ravine.
The weather experts at the Met Office have forecasted that Pakistan will experience heavy monsoon rains over the next few days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also issued a warning about potential urban floods and landslides in hilly regions due to the ongoing heavy rains.
