8 killed across Punjab as heavy rains lash Lahore

PDMA said eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab.

Rainfall in Lahore broke thirty-year records and caused urban flooding.

Lahore received 290mm of rainfall within a span of ten hours.

LAHORE: At least eight people were killed and six others were injured as incessant rains lashed Lahore and other parts of Punjab, BOL News reported.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released the report of death, injuries and other damages from the rainfall in all districts of the province.

PDMA spokesperson said a total of eight deaths were reported in Punjab due to rainfall during the past 24 hours, while six people were injured in rain-related accidents.

Director-General PDMA Imran Qureshi said two deaths were reported due to drowning in Lahore and Layyah. Three people were killed due to electrocution, and three others after a roof collapse in Lahore. He said the injured are being provided with the best treatment facilities in hospitals.

He added the authority is monitoring the situation from the provincial control room. He said the PDMA is in full communication with the administration across Punjab. He said machinery and staff are on high alert to deal with the emergency. He urged to call PDMA’s helpline 1129 to report civilian casualties. ​

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday broke a 30-year-old record when the provincial capital received over 290mm of rain within a span of 10 hours.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the metropolis received 291mm of rain, during which more than a dozen areas recorded more than 200mm of rain.

He said the city administration and all officers and staff of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore are fully mobilized to ensure the drainage of rainwater.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited various areas of the city to oversee relief operations. He said that record-breaking rain caused urban flooding while the canal overflowed following heavy downpours.

He said all cabinet members and the administration are in the field to clear the water. CM Punjab said he is monitoring the situation in and receiving updates from all areas across Lahore.