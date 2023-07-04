About 300 Diarrhea Cases Reported In Gadap Town

Diarrhea has spread due to contaminated Goth.

Water samples of Sheedi Goth have been collected.

The epidemic has infected 600 people so far.

Advertisement

KARACHI: More than 300 diarrhea cases have been reported in the Sheedi Goth area of Gadap Town, Karachi while a woman reportedly died due to this water-borne disease.

More than 300 people affected by diarrhea were brought to the government hospital in the area. Officials of the District Health Office say that diarrhea has spread due to the water of Goth being harmful to health. Water samples of Sheedi Goth have been collected.

According to the data released by the health department, more than 259 people, including children and women, have been infected and one woman has died in Sheedi Goth of Malir district, while according to the local people, the epidemic has infected more than 600 people and four people lost their lives.

According to the health department, the main reason for the spread of diarrhea is the contaminated water. The water board authorities have been requested.

The victims were shifted to Sindh Government Hospital Memon Goth, where around ten patients are still undergoing treatment.

According to the Health Department, diarrhea was confirmed in three of the affected people, while diarrhea tests have been done for the rest.