Accountability Court acquits PM, Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

Articles
  • Sigh of relief for PML-N as all charges cleared.
  • The court announced the reserved verdict today.
  • NAB investigators also confirmed that no evidence was found.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, were acquitted in the money laundering case by the accountability court in Lahore on Thursday.

The court announced the verdict today after considering the applications submitted by PM Shehbaz and Hamza, which led to their acquittal.

The court cited the lack of conclusive evidence to definitively prove the suspects’ involvement in the alleged crime they were charged with.

According to the FIA, the accusations against PM Shehbaz and his family involved laundering billions of rupees through their sugar mills and employees’ accounts.

The anti-graft watchdog initiated the inquiry in 2018, but the reference was officially filed in August 2020 while PM Shehbaz Sharif was serving as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

After the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea on September 29, 2020, he was arrested by NAB.

On November 11, 2020, an accountability court indicted the prime minister, Hamza, and other accused individuals after a month.

However, the PM was granted bail in April 2021 and subsequently released.

 

