Accountability court extend Interim bail of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir cases

Court says parties will have to give final arguments on interim bail on July 31.

Court approved Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from appearing today.

PTI chairman was arrested on May 9 in Al-Qadir Trust scandal.

The accountability court on Wednesday granted an extension of the interim bail for PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust scandal and Toshakhana cases until July 31.

Additionally, the court has approved Bushra Bibi’s request for exemption from appearing today.

PTI chairman’s counsel, Barrister Gohar, informed the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Harris was unavailable as he had to attend the Supreme Court and then the high court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir suggested adjourning the hearing until tomorrow.

Barrister Gohar explained that they had to appear in the high court as per the Supreme Court’s instructions, and after that, there would be Muharram holidays. He requested a date after the break.

Consequently, the accountability court extended the interim bail until July 31, stating that final arguments on the interim bail will be heard on that day.

During the court appearance, the PTI chief was accompanied by his lawyers, and after marking his attendance, he was allowed to leave.