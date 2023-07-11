ACE book PTI chairman’s sister Uzma Khan in another land fraud case

Articles
  • ACE Faisalabad arrests Naib Tehsildar and Patwari involved in case.
  • Uzma Khan is accused of acquiring 300 kanals of land through fraudulent means.
  • Uzma Khan already booked in a Layyah land fraud case.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s sister Uzma Khan faced another legal trouble as the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad registered another land fraud case against her.

The allegations claim that she fraudulently transferred valuable land in Jhang’s Athara Hazari subdivision.

According to sources, Uzma Khan is accused of acquiring 300 kanals of land through fraudulent means, specifically by employing fraudulent tactics and forgery to gain ownership of Chak No. 7/2 Thal South and Chak No. 11/2 Thal South in Attara Hazari.

The case has resulted in the inclusion of nine individuals, including government officials, in the First Information Report (FIR) along with Uzma Khan.

So far, the Anti-Corruption agency has taken prompt action, leading to the arrest of the Naib Tehsildar and Patwari involved in the case.

