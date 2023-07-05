Acting President Sanjrani Signs Ordinance For NAB Amendments

Acting President Sadiq Sajrani signed a presidential ordinance.

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sajrani has signed a presidential ordinance for the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

Sajrani has assumed charge as President Dr Arif Alvi remains in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. In his absence, Sanjrani has the authority to issue ordinances and promulgate laws.

The acting president issued the presidential ordinance for the NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2023. The anti-graft watchdog has been empowered to arrest the accused at the level of inquiry. The period of physical remand for a suspect has also been increased from 14 to 30 days.

Ministry of Law and Justice has prepared draft amendments for the NAB Amendment Ordinance. According to reports, the federal cabinet gave approval to the recommended amendments which have been promulgated into law through a presidential ordinance.

The NAB chairman has been given special powers to issue arrest warrants for the accused over lack of cooperation in the investigation.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib criticized the decision to pass the ordinance. In a tweet, he said the malicious NAB Amendment Ordinance has been enacted in the dark of night in the absence of President Arif Alvi.

Before the NAB Amendment Act, Shehbaz Sharif, Sulaiman, Hamza, Ishaq Daa and Zardari, who were in power, have taken advantage. “It is the law of the jungle,” he said.