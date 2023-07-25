Additional SHO martyred in Khyber suicide attack

PESHAWAR: Additional SHO was martyred when suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque of Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday, Inspector General KP said.

According to preliminary information provided by the police, the blast took place when a suicide bomber hid inside the mosque after he saw officials of the law enforcement agency.

Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast, IG KP said.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, he said and added that the suspect blew himself up during search

Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Wali said that Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was martyred in the explosion.

Moreover, the building of the mosque collapsed due to the blast. However, it was empty at the time of the incident, an eye-witnesses said.

The security forces and police cordoned off the area soon after the deadly incident.